Backstreet Boys return to India after 13 years with ‘DNA World Tour’

February 22, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST

The Backstreet Boys, one of the best-selling bands of all time, have announced that their blockbuster ‘DNA World Tour’ will come to India in May, 2023.

BookMyShow along with Live Nation is bringing the much-adored boy band back to the country in a two-city tour. The boys are set to play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5, 2023

The legendary boy band, that has won the hearts of billions across the world, is returning to India after 13 long years. Celebrating 30 glorious years of the band, the DNA World Tour forays into the country after five years of travelling across the world to houseful shows and audiences.

‘The Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour’ comes on the back of the boy band’s tenth studio album DNA. The band also released the first episode of their new documentary series Making Of The DNA Tour, giving fans an inside look of the preparation for their concerts.

AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson have been enthralling fans across the globe for over three decades and are expanding their massive world tour to India on popular demand. The ‘DNA World Tour’ celebrates their rich history of flawless choreography, harmony-laden vocal prowess and an arsenal of mega-watt hits such as I Want It That Way, Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) and As Long As You Love Me, along with the latest hits from their recent album DNA including Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, Chances and No Place, amongst others.