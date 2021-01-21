An impressive all-Tamil concert

Krithika Natarajan’s concert was filled with melody and manodharma

The concerts by young singers are fresh and exciting these days. Krithika Natarajan’s all-Tamil concert for Kedaram was no exception.

The grandeur of Tiruvarur Ramasamy Pillai’s ‘Jagadeeswari’ was well-savoured. The fast sancharas in the well-designed alapana added to the richness of the raga swarupa of Mohanam. On the violin, M. Vijay too offered an aesthetically radiant elucidation. Krithika commenced the kriti at the anupallavi, ‘Akamakizhndhun.’ The composer has used charming swaraksharas and included sahitya for chittaswaram.

Through beautiful voice modulation in the swaraprastara, Krithika brought out the radiance of the raga in a focussed way. Always alert, Vijay’s violin support was constructive.

Akshay Anantapadmanabhan’s mridangam accompaniment was an asset to the vocalist, with its subdued richness. The thani in which Sunil Kumar (kanjira) joined him was meticulously executed.

Emotions well-captured

One of Syama Sastri’s rare Tamil compositions, ‘Enneramum un namam’ was from the heart. If the Purvikalyani alapana was brief yet refined, the niraval and swaras at ‘Anbudan unnai naan’ brought out the emotional tints.

Arunachala Kavi’s Rama Nataka kriti, ‘Yarendru raghavanai’ proved to be a springboard for Krithika’s classical instincts. The Yadukulakamboji rendition established a tranquil atmosphere. This composition is Lakshmana’s response to Sita when she asks him to go to Rama’s aid whose voice she has heard calling as he chased the illusory golden deer.

A Tamil recital would be incomplete without a Muthu Thandavar composition and ‘Sevikka vendum ayya’ in Andolika came out beautifully. There were two kritis by Papanasam Sivan — ‘Ganapathiye karuna nidhiye’ (Karaharapriya) with swaras at pallavi and later, the Hindolam piece, ‘Nambi kettavar evarayya,’ after a short viruttham. Bharatiyar’s ‘Suttum vizhichudar thaan’ in Yamuna Kalyani was a neat rendition.

Krithika’s opening piece, the Charukesi varnam, ‘Innum en manam ariyadha’ on Lord Krishna and the concluding thillana in Hamsanandi were compositions of her guru Lalgudi Jayaraman.

With a melodious voice and captivating manodharma, Krithika can look forward to becoming a front-ranker.