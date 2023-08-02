HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Always in the Mood to be staged on August 5, 6

The proceeds from the musical by Kiara Academy of Performing Arts will go towards Bosco Rainbow Home For Girls

August 02, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

Shilpa Anandraj
Wendy along with the musical ensemble

Wendy along with the musical ensemble | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kiara Academy of Performing Arts will present a music and dance extravaganza, called Always in the Mood.

The evening will feature varied genres of music — jazz, rock, blues and a little bit of pop, besides country and western. “It will be a tribute to legendary musicians such as Ella Fitzgerald and Nina Simone, The Beatles, Dolly Parton, John Denver, Karen Carpenter and George Benson. Besides these, there will also be medleys from popular Broadway musicals like Aladdin, Six, Tick, Tick... Boom! and Hamilton,” says Wendy M Dickson, founder of Kiara Academy of Performing Arts.

Wendy, who is also director of the show, says that the music comes with complete orchestration. Dance choreography, by Anahieta Mohandesi and Rachel Ann Franco, will be executed by a 17-member dance ensemble.

Wendy started Kiara Academy of Performing Arts in 2006. “We started with music but gradually grew to teaching dance and theatre too. This is what Always in the Mood will feature and will be presented by the students trained in our academy.” Wendy adds that they have been supporting Bosco Rainbow Home For Girls with fundraisers for the past seven years.

“The Bosco Rainbow Home For Girls rehabilitates, educates and provides shelter to girls who come from domestic and financially distressed backgrounds. I have visited Bosco Rainbow Home For Girls and was convinced with the kind of work they do. With events from Kiara, we are doing our bit to help them.”

Wendy is passionate about music and says she has always been fond of singing. She has conducted the Jyoti Nivas College choir and St Patrick’s church choir for almost two decade. “Choral music has been my forte”.

Always in the Mood will be staged on August 5 and 6 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, 7pm. Donor Passes and Tickets — priced at ₹750, ₹500, ₹350 — will be available at Lusitania stores on Brigade Road, Mosque Road and on Zomato and Paytm Insider or call 9632371678 to book your tickets.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.