Always in the Mood to be staged on August 5, 6

August 02, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

The Kiara Academy of Performing Arts will present a music and dance extravaganza, called Always in the Mood.

The evening will feature varied genres of music — jazz, rock, blues and a little bit of pop, besides country and western. “It will be a tribute to legendary musicians such as Ella Fitzgerald and Nina Simone, The Beatles, Dolly Parton, John Denver, Karen Carpenter and George Benson. Besides these, there will also be medleys from popular Broadway musicals like Aladdin, Six, Tick, Tick... Boom! and Hamilton,” says Wendy M Dickson, founder of Kiara Academy of Performing Arts.

Wendy, who is also director of the show, says that the music comes with complete orchestration. Dance choreography, by Anahieta Mohandesi and Rachel Ann Franco, will be executed by a 17-member dance ensemble.

Wendy started Kiara Academy of Performing Arts in 2006. “We started with music but gradually grew to teaching dance and theatre too. This is what Always in the Mood will feature and will be presented by the students trained in our academy.” Wendy adds that they have been supporting Bosco Rainbow Home For Girls with fundraisers for the past seven years.

“The Bosco Rainbow Home For Girls rehabilitates, educates and provides shelter to girls who come from domestic and financially distressed backgrounds. I have visited Bosco Rainbow Home For Girls and was convinced with the kind of work they do. With events from Kiara, we are doing our bit to help them.”

Wendy is passionate about music and says she has always been fond of singing. She has conducted the Jyoti Nivas College choir and St Patrick’s church choir for almost two decade. “Choral music has been my forte”.

Always in the Mood will be staged on August 5 and 6 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, 7pm. Donor Passes and Tickets — priced at ₹750, ₹500, ₹350 — will be available at Lusitania stores on Brigade Road, Mosque Road and on Zomato and Paytm Insider or call 9632371678 to book your tickets.