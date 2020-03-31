Akshay Kumar’s gesture for Nupur Sanon’s ‘Filhall unplugged’

Budding singer Nupur Sanon’s chemistry with actor Akshay Kumar was palpable in the music video of B Praak’s mellifluous number, ‘Filhall’, which released last year.

Nupur has now come up with an unplugged version of the song, ‘Filhall Unplugged’ and Akshay is once again a part of it. She says the number wouldn’t be the same without him.

Considering the fact that Akshay had shooting commitments and other assignments when the song was filmed, Nupur says she was surprised when she called him up and he readily agreed to make an appearance in the video. “Filhall’ can never be ‘Filhall’ without Akshay sir, and the female version would have been incomplete without his presence. I was shooting for the cover when I called up Akshay sir and requested him to be a part of it in some way,” recalled Nupur, adding, “He agreed even though he was shooting for a film far away. He finished his shoot, came for a few minutes, gave the best shot and took the video to another level!” Nupur is the younger sister of actress Kriti Sanon.

Nupur Sanon’s cover version of ‘Filhall’ credits Jaani as lyricist and composer.