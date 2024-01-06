GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A little more spark would have added appeal to Venkatanagarajan’s renditions

Venkatanagarajan’s voice has strength and tone but he needs to find the finesse

January 06, 2024 03:34 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST

Bala Shankar
Bala Shankar
Venkata Nagarajan’s concert at the Indian Fine Arts Society’s 91st South Indian Music Conference and Festival, held on December 23, 2023, at Ethiraja Kalyana Nilayam, Mylapore.

Venkata Nagarajan’s concert at the Indian Fine Arts Society’s 91st South Indian Music Conference and Festival, held on December 23, 2023, at Ethiraja Kalyana Nilayam, Mylapore. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Among the younger talents with a concert-ready style is Venkatanagarajan, who shows good grooming. His concert for the Indian Fine Arts Society showed musical poise and self-assurance. On certain aspects, however, he is perhaps in the work-in-progress category as the short concert lost some purpose at some point.

The Nattai varnam (‘Ela danu’, M. Balamuralikrishna) in two speeds was a confident opening rendition. ‘Chalamelara Saketharama’ (Margahindolam, Tyagaraja) in a vibrant kalapramana with swaras pitched Venkatanagarajan’s music at a competent level. He gave a good exhibition of Asaveri raga with the kriti, ‘Janakaja sametha’ (Tyagaraja, Rupakam). The niraval at ‘Syamasundaranga’ was skillful, bringing out some laya competencies as well.

The brightest spot in the concert was the Ritigowlai piece. In the raga alapana, Venkatanagarajan ensured that all the raga lakshana elements were brought out in the short duration. One expected a different rhythmic pattern (like a Misra Chapu) but Venkatanagarajan chose Tyagaraja’s ‘Cheraravathe’ (Adi) that was rendered well, but the opportunity to change course was lost. The swara korvais of both the vocalist and the violinist were elegant but not complex.

Venkata Nagarajan accompanied by Violinist Karaikal Venkatasubramaniam and Mridangist M. S. Venkatasubramaniam at the Indian Fine Arts Scoeity’s 91st South Indian Music Conference and Festival. The concert took place on December 23, 2023, at Ethiraja Kalyana Nilayam, Mylapore.

Venkata Nagarajan accompanied by Violinist Karaikal Venkatasubramaniam and Mridangist M. S. Venkatasubramaniam at the Indian Fine Arts Scoeity’s 91st South Indian Music Conference and Festival. The concert took place on December 23, 2023, at Ethiraja Kalyana Nilayam, Mylapore. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Mayamalavagowla (‘Merusamana’, Tyagaraja) was intended to be the centerpiece of the concert. The raga alapana was placid. The kriti rendition was adequate but travelled tamely without giving a boost to the proceedings. ‘Yarendru raghavanai’ (Arunachalakavi, Yadukula Kamboji, Misra Chapu) was bright and evocative, but, perhaps, deserved a place in the earlier part of the concert.

Violinist Karaikal Venkatasubramaniam accompanied appropriately at various moments, but was tentative in Asaveri. Mridangist M. S. Venkatasubramaniam has a promising style and anticipated the laya moves of the vocalist. His tani, a tad disproportionately long, had a good structure. Venkatanagarajan’s voice has strength and tone and he will need to find the finesse required for sensitive singing. His full range of capabilities could not be assessed as the concert turned out to be a uni-tempo one, with minimum kalapramana variations. A brisk concert is what the audience generally likes, but not just that. They need something more too. Venkatanagarajan’s traditional bent, however, must be appreciated and this will enable him to progress well.

Related Topics

Friday Review / Chennai Margazhi Season

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.