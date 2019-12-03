Let this light shine...

It is Advent. And the city is getting set to celebrate Christmas. It is also a season of faith, hope and charity. And, right on cue, many organisations are coming up with charity concerts, the proceeds from which will go towards various causes.

One such concert is called Light Up A Life. Termed as a charity Christmas musical concert, it will be hosted by the Radiant School of Learning (RSL) in association with Dr Ken Henson & Team of The Bangalore Conservatory.

RSL is an NGO, which works with under privileged children. They study through correspondence courses and RSL enrols these children and pushes them to complete their education and learn music. “There is a school the children attend and they also go through intense counselling sessions,” explains Derek J Wheeler, a friend of this mission.

RSL, he adds has been working with underprivileged children for the last 16 years through the NIOS syllabus for 10 and 12 standard and till date claims to have trained over 2,800 students.

The concert will also feature a performance by children trained by RSL. “These children actually come from families that discourage children from going to school. Instead they are forced to work early. That is where RSL comes in and gets these children back to the study mode,” adds Derek.

The speciality this year is these children will share the stage with Dr Ken Henson & Team of The Bangalore Conservatory. Henson is the founder of The Bangalore Conservatory, said to be India’s first music degree college. He has been involved in the field of music for over 37 years.

Henson also has completed his Bachelor of Arts in vocal performance from the California State University, Fullerton.

The evening will feature a 100-member strong choir with special vocal performances by Dr Henson and his team, which consists of 80-85 people. The evening will feature a special guitar ensemble (10 to 12 guitars), music with bells, duets, group performance, solo by students of RSL, John Victor and team along with a ladies vocal and men’s quartet.

The purpose of the event is to raise funds for 2020 primarily will go towards the infrastructure of RSL. The event will be held on December 8 at Baldwins High School (International Hall). Donor passes for the show are priced at ₹20,000 (platinum - 80G benefit), ₹1,000 (gold), ₹500 (silver) and ₹200 (normal).

Visit www.radiant-education.com for donor passes