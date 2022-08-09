Zazie Beetz in talks to return for 'Joker' sequel

In Joker, Beetz played Sophie Dumond, a single mother and neighbour of Arthur Fleck

Zazie Beetz and Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker’ | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Actor Zazie Beetz, who played Sophie Dumond in 2019’s Joker, is in negotiations to reprise her role in the film’s sequel Joker: Folie a Deux.

In the first film, Beetz’s character Sophie Dumond is a single mother and the neighbour of Arthur Fleck/ Joker, played by Joaquin Phoenix.

Folie a Deux is billed as a "musical" follow-up to the Todd Phillips-directed film. Phillips is co-writing the screenplay of the sequel with Scott Silver.

Pop star Lady Gaga is reportedly playing Harley Quinn, the Joker's longtime comic book love interest and accomplice.

Production on Joker: Folie a Deux is expected to begin in December, with a premiere date set for October 4, 2024.

Beetz was most recently seen in David Leitch's Bullet Train.