GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Yodha’ trailer: Sidharth Malhotra is all fire in high-octane action thriller

Directed by the debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows the commanding officer of an elite unit on a thrilling rescue operation

March 01, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

ANI
Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Yodha’

Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Yodha’

The makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna unveiled the film's trailer on Thursday.

Directed by the debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation.

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

ALSO READ
Sidharth Malhotra: Why ‘Shershaah’ matters

Talking about the film, Karan Johar said in a statement, “Steering clear of the conventional approach, we strived to infuse innovative ideas into Yodha’s promotional campaign. Our goal was to bring out the film’s larger-than-life essence through a series of trend-setting events and interactive experiences, and engross the audience in its world even before they set foot in the cinema halls. It was truly a surreal experience to unveil the trailer mid-flight on an aircraft and watch it through the lens of members of the media.”

Sidharth Malhotra said, "I want to begin by thanking all of you for the immense amount of love you have shown to the teaser and to me. Agar teaser itna dhamakedar tha toh trailer toh aur dhamakedar banana hi tha. So, Dharma productions took to the skies once again for a one-of-a-kind, in-flight trailer launch, which really sets the tone for all the thrills and chills the audience can expect while watching the film. I've given my blood and sweat to make this fast pace action film. Can't wait for all of you to see it in theatres on 15th of March."

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.