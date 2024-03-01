‘Yodha’ trailer: Sidharth Malhotra is all fire in high-octane action thriller

March 01, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

The makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna unveiled the film's trailer on Thursday.

Directed by the debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation.

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Talking about the film, Karan Johar said in a statement, “Steering clear of the conventional approach, we strived to infuse innovative ideas into Yodha’s promotional campaign. Our goal was to bring out the film’s larger-than-life essence through a series of trend-setting events and interactive experiences, and engross the audience in its world even before they set foot in the cinema halls. It was truly a surreal experience to unveil the trailer mid-flight on an aircraft and watch it through the lens of members of the media.”

Sidharth Malhotra said, "I want to begin by thanking all of you for the immense amount of love you have shown to the teaser and to me. Agar teaser itna dhamakedar tha toh trailer toh aur dhamakedar banana hi tha. So, Dharma productions took to the skies once again for a one-of-a-kind, in-flight trailer launch, which really sets the tone for all the thrills and chills the audience can expect while watching the film. I've given my blood and sweat to make this fast pace action film. Can't wait for all of you to see it in theatres on 15th of March."