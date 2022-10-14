'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' adds Timothy Dalton

Production is underway in Montana and the series is aiming for a premiere in December

Former James Bond star Timothy Dalton has joined the cast of the series 1923, set up at American streaming service Paramount+. The show is a prequel to the critically-acclaimed series Yellowstone, with Taylor Sheridan attached to write and direct.

Fronted by veteran stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, 1923 will follow a new generation of the Dutton family in the titular year and explore the early 20th century which was fraught with pandemics, drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression.

According to Deadline, Dalton will feature as Donald Whitfield, a powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it. The character is described as "intimidating and nefarious" and is used to getting what he wants.

The show's cast also includes James Badge Dale, Brandon Sklenar, Robert Patrick, Darren Mann, Sebastian Roche, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Jerome Flynn, Jennifer Ehle, and Julia Schlaepfer.

Production is underway on 1923 in Montana and it will premiere on Paramount+ in December.

Dalton is best known for playing the iconic British spy James Bond in two films -- The Living Daylights (1987) and License to Kill (1989). He has also starred in blockbusters such as Flash Gordon, The Rocketeer, Looney Tunes: Back in Action and Hot Fuzz.