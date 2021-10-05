Movies

Yami Gautam on her keratosis pilaris skin condition: Found the courage to accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly

Yami Gautam  

Actor Yami Gautam on Monday revealed she has been dealing with keratosis pilaris, a type of incurable skin condition, for “many years”.

The “Bhoot Police” actor decided to open up about the condition to let go of her “fears and insecurities”, she wrote in a note on social media.

Sharing pictures from her latest photoshoot, Gautam wrote that the condition causes dry and rough patches with tiny bumps on the skin.

The 32-year-old actor said when the photos were about to go for post-production work to “conceal” her skin condition, she chose to do away with the procedure.

 

“I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be okay with it. Just let it be’ (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself). For those who haven’t heard about this, it’s a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin.”

“I promise they aren’t as bad as your mind and your neighbor aunty makes it out to be. I developed this skin condition during my teenage years, and there is still no cure for it,” she wrote.

Gautam said she no longer felt the need to hide her condition and found liberation in sharing it with her followers on social media.

“I’ve dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! “I didn’t feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful,” she concluded her post.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the social comedy “Dasvi”, thriller “A Thursday” and investigative drama “Lost”.


