‘World Famous Lover’ trailer: Vijay Deverakonda’s last love story?

The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming Valentine’s Day release World Famous Lover is out.

A week before the release, the actor shared the trailer on social media, posting, “I knew this was going to be my last love story, so we decided to make this one of its kind. Filled with all kinds of love. I present to you, #WorldFamousLover!”

The footage promises an engrossing love saga, set around the actor’s relationships with four different women, played by Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite and Aishwarya Rajessh. The romances also follow different themes: a high school/ college love story, a husband and wife’s crumbling marriage, a boss and her employee’s intense relationship and two people from different countries hitting it off. However, it is unclear if the film follows the main protagonist’s (played by Deverakonda) life through various stages, or these are four separate stories altogether with four characters played by the same actor.

Releasing this Valentine's Day - Feb 14th.#WFLTrailer - https://t.co/p86vDMb8PG — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 6, 2020

The trailer packs in enough emotion to keep it intriguing, and there are different shades to the storylines that range from a breezy romance to all-out rage and drama. Deverakonda is at his fiery best, and if this indeed is his last ‘love story’ as he’s proclaimed, fans will certainly be piqued.

World Famous Lover is produced by K.A. Vallabha, and directed by K. Kranthi Madhav. The music is by Gopi Sundar and the editor is Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. It is set for a February 14 release.