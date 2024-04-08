Woody Allen addresses cancel culture concerns during release of latest film ‘Coup de Chance’

April 08, 2024 12:56 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

Oscar-winning filmmaker Woody Allen, known for his prolific career spanning over five decades, is contemplating retirement from the cinematic world.

In an interview reported by Deadline, Allen expressed uncertainty about whether his latest endeavour 'Coup de Chance' will mark his final contribution to the industry. Despite boasting a filmography of fifty features, Allen confessed to feeling ambivalent about pursuing future projects. He cited the cumbersome task of securing financing as a deterrent, stating, "I don't want to have to go out to raise money. I find that a pain in the neck."

'Coup de Chance,' an erotic thriller filmed in France, premiered in the United States on Friday. Despite receiving favourable reviews drawing comparisons to Allen's previous works like 'Match Point,' the delayed release tested the director's patience amidst the evolving landscape of the movie industry.

Reflecting on the changes in distribution and audience engagement, Allen lamented, "The whole business has changed, and not in an appealing way. All the romance of filmmaking is gone." Allen's career has been marred by controversies, including allegations from his former partner, Mia Farrow, which he has consistently denied.

Addressing concerns about cancel culture, Allen remarked, "If you're going to be cancelled, this is the culture that you want to be cancelled from. Because who wants to be part of this culture?"