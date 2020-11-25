‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to release in India on December 25

Warner Bros. recently announced that the ninth instalment in the DC Extended Universe will release in theatres and HBO Max simultaneously

Warner Bros. has confirmed global release dates for Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984. The studio recently announced that the ninth instalment in the DC Extended Universe will release in theatres and HBO Max simultaneously, according to Variety.

In an attempt to avoid piracy, Warner Bros. plans to release the Gal Gadot superhero film in international markets, where HBO Max is not serviceable, ahead of its release in the U.S. on Christmas day, December 25th.

While it is uncertain whether all theatres will be functional in the U.S. and worldwide by the time of the release, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the studio has revealed global release dates.

The film is set to release in theatres in India, the United States, Canada, and a few other European counties on Christmas, December 25.

The United Kingdom, France and Switzerland will see its premiere on December 16, while New Zealand and Australia will release it on December 26.

Patty Jenkins directs the superhero sequel with Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright and Connie Neilsen reprising their roles from the 2017 box-office hit Wonder Woman. The film also stars Kristen Wiig as the antagonist, Cheetah.