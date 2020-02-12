Movies

Will Arnett: ‘It is still hard to say goodbye to BoJack Horseman’

Diane and BoJack in the series finale

Diane and BoJack in the series finale  

more-in

The Netflix show, created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, ended with the second part of its sixth season on January 31

Actor Will Arnett is feeling “bittersweet” with the conclusion of his Netflix series BoJack Horseman as he admits that it is hard for him to let go of it.

The show, created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, ended with its sixth season, which was divided into two parts. The first installment came out on October 25 last year, while the second part started streaming from January 31.

The animated series narrates the story of a depressed alcoholic horse called BoJack (Arnett), who plans his return to celebrity relevance with an autobiography.

Talking to Variety, the actor said he is “satisfied” with the way the show ended.

“It’s bittersweet. I feel satisfied with what we did. (Raphael) is an incredible writer and I feel fortunate I got to be a part of something like that, and ride his coattails a bit,” Arnett said.

The actor, who has also featured in shows such as Arrested Development and Riviera, admitted that it is still “hard to say goodbye“.

“Last week, we had a little screening in LA and Raphael, (Paul F. Tompkins) and (Aaron Paul) and I were talking. We were like, ‘What (else) can we do?’ We’re always doing that because it’s hard to let go,” Arnett said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Movies
television
cartoons and animation
English cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 4:13:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/will-arnett-it-is-still-hard-to-say-goodbye-to-bojack-horseman/article30800024.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY