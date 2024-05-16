GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Wicked’ trailer: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s defy gravity and bring Broadway to the big screen

As a prequel to ‘The Wizard of Oz’, ‘Wicked’ explores the backstory of the Wicked Witch of the West and her unlikely friendship with Glinda

Updated - May 16, 2024 01:18 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 01:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in a still from ‘Wicked’

Universal Studios has unveiled the much-anticipated trailer for its adaptation of the Broadway sensation Wicked. The trailer features Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, performing the beloved songs “Popular” and “Defying Gravity”.

As a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, Wicked explores the backstory of the Wicked Witch of the West and her unlikely friendship with Glinda. Directed by Jon M. Chu, known for his work on Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights, the adaptation looks to enchant with its portrayal of friendship, identity, and the nature of wickedness.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the characters’ journeys, from their time as classmates at Shiz University to their encounters in the mystical land of Oz. Alongside Grande and Erivo, the cast includes Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, and Bowen Yang in pivotal roles.

Prior to the trailer’s debut, Universal released a featurette titled Passion Project, where Chu and the lead actresses shared their insights into the making of the film.

Wicked is set for a two-part release, with the first installment hitting theaters on November 27, 2024 followed by the sequel on December 25, 2025.

