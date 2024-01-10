GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo to lead Audible adaptation of ‘1984’

The Audible adaptation, to be directed by Destiny Ekaragha, will release globally on April 4

January 10, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Andrew Garfield.

Andrew Garfield. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Andrew Garfield and Cynthia Erivo will star in the Audible adaptation of George Orwell’s novel 1984, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Garfield, known for The Amazing Spider Man, and Cynthia, the Wicked star, will play Winston and Julia respectively.

Andrew Scott (Fleabag) will play O’Brienand Tom Hardy (Inception)will give his voice for Big Brother. The adaptation will have an original score written Matthew Bellanny and composer Ilan Eshkeri. The Audible adaptation will be directed by Destiny Ekaragha.

Set in the dystopian future, the original novel is about Winston and his colleague, Julia, both dissatisfied with their totalitarian government and try to bring about a change. The audio drama is set to release on April 4 globally. Romesh Ranganathan as Parsons, Natasia Demetriou as Mrs Parsons, Chukwudi Iwuji as Charrington, Francesca Mills as Syme, Katie Leung as Ling, Alex Lawther as Ampleforth are the other members of the cast.

