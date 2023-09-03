Whoopi Goldberg, Jeremy Irvine on board Italian comedy movie ‘Leopardi & Co’

September 03, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

Hollywood veteran Whoopi Goldberg and actor Jeremy Irvine have boarded the cast of the Italian comedy feature film Leopardi & Co, to be directed by Federica Biondi.

The movie is being produced by Franco-Tunisian film and TV entrepreneur Tarak Ben Ammar's Eagle Pictures.

According to Variety, shooting for the film is currently underway in the town of Recanati, which is known as the birthplace of one the Italy's greatest poets, Giacomo Leopardi.

In the film, Goldberg essays the role of the agent of an American actor (Irvine), who lands him a role as the great Italian poet. But since her client knows nothing about Leopardi, a young Italian woman, played by Denise Tantucci, is hired to provide the background information and romance ensues.

The film is being shot in Italian and English.