I was in awe of Kamal Haasan, tweets Mckenzie Westmore on her association with the actor

Mckenzie Westmore and Kamal Haasan

Mckenzie Westmore and Kamal Haasan   | Photo Credit: Twitter

The actor took to Twitter to reminisce her childhood days spending time with Kamal Haasan

Very few are aware of the fact that Kamal Haasan does make-up for his movies and was trained by the Academy Award-winning make-up artist, Michael Westmore. This under-explored side of the multi-hyphenate was brought back to light on Twitter recently.

In a Twitter thread, a fan recalled the time when Kamal Haasan spent over 30 days, working as an assistant to Michael Westmore, on the set of Star Trek. The thread quickly saw a comment from Michael Westmore’s daughter and actor Mckenzie Westmore, known for playing Sheridan Crane in the television show Passions.

“As a child, I remember Kamal coming to the house with beautiful gifts from India. I was always in awe of him. Visiting him at his LA home was a dream too. I’ll find photos,” she tweeted, to the much delight of fans. Keeping her promise, Mckenzie shared a picture with the actor, possibly taken during the filming of Vishwaroopam (2013). She also posted her childhood photo sporting an Indian wear, gifted by Kamal.

“Many have asked if I know @ikamalhaasan well here you go. My dad used to create his makeups when I was a little girl. We keep in touch but the last I saw Kamal was a few years back. The second photo is me and my dad in beautiful clothing given to us as a gift from Kamal (sic),” she added.

Kamal Haasan’s association with Michael Westmore dates back to the time when the latter helped him with make-up for director Shankar’s Indian (1996), a sequel of which is currently in the works. The same year saw the release of Avvai Shanmugi, in which Kamal donned the role of a nanny. It was Westmore who came to his rescue and provided guidance, when Kamal developed infection due to make-up. Michael Westmore won the Academy Award for Best Make-up in 1985 for Mask.

On the career front, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Indian 2, the post-production of which was started recently. Directed by Shankar, the film stars an ensemble cast and is expected to release next year.

