What’s coming to Netflix: ‘Jagame Thandhiram,’ ‘Ray’ and more

Other highlights coming to the platform include Kevin Hart’s comedy ‘Fatherhood’ and the fourth season of Spanish teen drama ‘Elite’

Here is the full list of new titles releasing over the next few weeks:

Avail 11/6/2021

Lupin: Part 2

Pursued by Hubert and his henchmen, Assane scrambles to find Raoul and wins an unlikely new ally as he draws up a grand plan to reveal Hubert’s crimes.

Wish Dragon

Longing to reconnect with his childhood best friend, resourceful teen Din meets a charming wish-granting dragon who shows him the magic of possibilities.

Skater Girl

In the inspiring feature film Skater Girl, a teen in rural India must fight against all odds to follow her dreams of becoming a skater and competing in the national championship.

Avail 15/6/2021

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2

Best friends Daisy and Cole are back for more musical fun and adventure with their nursery rhyme pals, solving problems with teamwork and creativity!

Workin’ Moms: Season 5

Four new moms juggle separation, dating, working and raising kids in the fifth season of this wince-inducing comedy.

Unwind Your Mind

On the heels of Headspace Guide to Meditation and Headspace Guide to Sleep comes Unwind Your Mind, a fully interactive mindfulness experience designed to be accessible anytime, anywhere.

Avail 16/6/2021

Silver Skates

On the frozen rivers and canals of St. Petersburg, a petty thief on skates warms the heart of an aristocrat’s daughter as forces try to keep them apart.

Penguin Town

In a picturesque South African town, an eclectic group of endangered penguins flock together to find mates, raise a family and mix with the locals.

Avail 17/6/2021

Black Summer: Season 2

Winter comes with cold-blooded new challenges during the zombie apocalypse as frantic scavengers and violent militias battle the dead and desperate.

Hospital Playlist: Season 2

It’s another season of extraordinary days for the doctors and patients inside a hospital, where birth, death and everything in between coexist.

The Gift: Season 3

Seeking to reach her daughter Aden, Atiye faces a wrenching dilemma as dark forces attempt to harness Aden’s cosmic powers to bring about destruction.

Katla

In Iceland, after the subglacial volcano Katla has been erupting constantly for a whole year, Gríma is still looking for her missing sister who disappeared the day the eruption started. As her hope of ever finding her body is fading, the residents of the surrounding area start to have visits from unexpected guests. There might be something hidden under the glacier no one could ever have foreseen.

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens

After his father’s passing, a teenager sets out for New York in search of his estranged mother and soon finds love and connection in unexpected places.

Avail 18/6/2021

Elite: Season 4

A strict principal and four new students arrive at Las Encinas, bringing an onslaught of romantic entanglements, intense rumors and a fresh mystery.

The Rational Life

Always one to choose reason over emotion, a woman struggles when she’s drawn to two very different men, while also navigating unfairness at work.

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

On a budget, ready to splurge or just need someplace new? Three travelers visit short-term rentals around the globe and share tips for terrific stays.

A Family

Taken in by the yakuza at a young age, Kenji swears allegiance to his old-school boss, pledging to adhere to the family code amid ever-changing times.

Jagame Thandhiram

When a clever, carefree gangster is recruited to help an overseas crime lord take down a rival, he is caught off guard by the moral dilemmas that follow.

Rurouni Kenshin: The Final

When a terrifying enemy attacks Tokyo, the stage is set for a high-stakes battle that may expose some of Kenshin’s biggest secrets.

Fatherhood

After the sudden death of his wife, a new father (Kevin Hart) takes on the toughest job in the world: parenthood. Based on a true story of loss and love.

So Not Worth It

After coming to Korea for different purposes, students from all over the world live and learn together as residents of an international dormitory.

Avail 22/6/2021

This Is Pop

Unfamiliar histories take center stage as hitmakers themselves — from ABBA to T-Pain — explore dimensions of pop music you never knew existed.

Avail 23/6/2021

Murder by the Coast

In 1999, teen Rocío Wanninkhof is murdered. Her mother’s ex-partner, Dolores Vázquez, is suspected. Did she do it? A second victim reveals the truth.

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2

A new season brings more gorgeous singles together in paradise to see who can give up sex to win the $100,000 grand prize.

The House of Flowers: The Movie

The De La Mora siblings concoct a mischievous plan to break into their old family home to retrieve a hidden treasure of significant importance.

Good on Paper

When a stand-up comic and aspiring actress meet-cutes with a wealthy Ivy League grad working in finance, he almost seems too good to be true.

Avail 24/6/2021

The Naked Director: Season 2

Now known as the pioneer of the adult video industry, Toru Muranishi aims for even loftier heights - his dream to broadcast porn via satellite, but his growing ego and ambitions may spell his downfall.

Sisters on Track

Three young homeless sisters in Brooklyn fight against the odds and their circumstances to find hope, belonging and a brighter future.

Godzilla Singular Point

Brought together by a mysterious song, a grad student and an engineer lead the fight against an unimaginable force that may spell doom for the world.

Jiva!

A street dancer juggling a dead-end job, family duties and a rocky love life realizes her moves are her ticket out of her working-class Durban township.

Avail 25/6/2021

Sex/Life

Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire.

The A List: Season 2

A group of teens find their friendship and courage tested on a mysterious island where the dead never die.

Ray

From a satire to a psychological thriller, four short stories from celebrated auteur and writer Satyajit Ray are adapted for the screen in this series.

Avail 26/6/2021

Wonder Boy

French fashion designer Olivier Roustein makes a remarkable ascent to artistic director of the Balmain brand, as captured in this documentary.

Avail 29/6/2021

Black Lightning: Season 4

Wracked with guilt, Jefferson vows to leave his hero days behind. But new threats to Freeland — and metas — draw all the Pierces back into the fray.

Avail 30/6/2021

America: The Motion Picture

A chainsaw-wielding George Washington teams with beer-loving bro Sam Adams to take down the Brits in a tongue-in-cheek riff on the American Revolution.

Prime Time

On New Year’s Eve 1999, an armed man enters a TV studio during a broadcast, takes the host hostage and makes one demand: to give a message live on air.

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

This true crime series is based on the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French woman found dead near her West Cork holiday home.