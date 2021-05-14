What’s coming to Netflix: ‘Army of the Dead’, ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ and more

Zack Snyder’s zombie heist thriller, Arjun Kapoor’s emotional comedy-drama and a documentary on legendary footballer Roberto Baggio are some of the highlights coming to the platform

Here is the full list of titles releasing this week:

Avail 18/5/2021

Sardar Ka Grandson

A devoted grandson’s mission to reunite his ailing grandmother with her ancestral home turns into a complicated, comic cross-border affair.

Avail 19/5/2021

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2

To exact his revenge, Álex will have to bring to light his sister's darker side – and come to terms with the fact that he never knew the real Sara.

Avail 20/5/2021

Special: Season 2

Now semi-estranged from his mother, Ryan continues exploring the world on his own, with all the complex ups and downs life and love have to offer.

Avail 21/5/2021

The Neighbor: Season 2

Just when Javi thinks he's conquered being Earth's superhero, challenges arise from an unlikely competitor ... and some extraterrestrial visitors.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3

The teen campers on Isla Nublar return for another season of working together to escape from the island of free-roaming dinosaurs.

Army of the Dead

After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.

Avail 26/5/2021

Nail Bomber: Manhunt

This documentary tells the story of the 1999 London bombings that targeted minorities, and the race to find the far-right extremist behind them.

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

A chronicle of the 22-year career of soccer star Roberto Baggio, including his difficult debut as a player and his deep rifts with some of his coaches.

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Food writer Stephen Satterfield embarks on a vibrant and powerful culinary journey that celebrates the courage, artistry, and resourcefulness of the African American people.

Avail 27/5/2021

Black Space

A rogue detective with unorthodox means leads an investigation into a massacre committed by unicorn mask-wearing assassins at an Israeli high school.

Ragnarok: Season 2

Mythical chaos and environmental disaster loom as Magne looks for help in his fight against colossal foes and contends with his unmanageable brother.

Blue Miracle

The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world's biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage.

Soy Rada: Serendipity

The delightful Argentine comic Agustín Aristarán (aka Soy Rada) is back, this time putting the spotlight on family and parenting, magic and music.

Eden

Created by Justin Leach (“Ghost in the Shell 2”), Yasuhiro Irie (“Fullmetal Alchemist”) directs the story of robots raising the last human child.

Avail 28/5/2021

Dog Gone Trouble

The privileged existence of a pampered pooch named Trouble is turned upside down when he gets lost and must learn to survive on the big city streets.

The Kominsky Method: Season 3

A new chapter unfolds for Sandy as he deals with a difficult loss, a daunting financial obligation, an important reunion and a major career boost.

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2

Lucifer makes a tumultuous return to the land of the living in hopes of making things right with Chloe. A devil’s work is never done.