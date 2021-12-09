Movies

‘West Side Story,’ ‘Dune’ among AFI’s top 10 movies of 2021

A still from ‘West Side Story’  

Musical “West Side Story,” sci-fi epic “Dune,” and “King Richard,” the biopic about the father of tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams, were among the top 10 movies of 2021 as chosen on Wednesday by the American Film Institute (AFI).

The list, which is not ranked, gives an early glimpse into likely front-runners for the annual Oscars next year. The films were chosen for their cultural and artistic significance.

It also includes global warming satire “Don’t Look Up,” coming-of-age tale “Licorice Pizza,” musical “Tick, tick...Boom!,” deaf community film “CODA,” Shakespearean drama “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” thriller “Nightmare Alley” and drama “The Power of the Dog.”

British director Kenneth Branagh’s film “Belfast,” about his childhood in Northern Ireland, was given a special award by the AFI.

“From soaring in spirit to dark and dangerous – from heart-breaking to hilarious – these are the stories that have united us in uncertain times and continue to drive culture forward,” AFI president Bob Gazzale said in a statement.

The AFI also named its 10 top TV shows of 2021. They includes comedies “Ted Lasso” and “Hacks” along with dramas “Succession,” “Mare of Easttown,” “The White Lotus” and Marvel comics series “WandaVision.”

Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on Feb. 8.


