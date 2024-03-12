GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wes Anderson reacts to ‘Henry Sugar’ Oscar win, absence from ceremony

The win marked the director’s first Oscar, with eight nominations in 22 years

March 12, 2024 04:16 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson | Photo Credit: JONATHAN SHORT

In a twist of fate at the Oscars 2024, acclaimed filmmaker Wes Anderson won his long-awaited first Academy Award for his adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. However, fans were left in dismay as Anderson was notably absent from the ceremony to receive the accolade in person.

Expressing his gratitude, Anderson conveyed his thanks through a statement shared by Netflix, the platform behind the award-winning short film.

“If I could have been there, I (along with [producer] Steven Rales) would have said ‘Thank You’ to: the family of Roald Dahl; the team at Netflix; Benedict [Cumberbatch] and Ralph [Fiennes] and Ben Kingsley and Dev [Patel] … and more [of the cast and crew],”

‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’ movie review: Wes Anderson brings the Roald Dahl story sweetly alive 

Anderson’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar received the Academy Award for Best Live-Action Short and follows Benedict Cumberbatch’s eponymous character stars and his curious life.

His statement continued, “And also: If I had not met Owen Wilson in a corridor at the University of Texas between classes when I was 18 years old, I would certainly not be receiving this award tonight — but unfortunately Steven and I are in Germany and we start shooting our new movie early tomorrow morning, so I did not actually receive the award [in person] or get a chance to say any of that.”

The auteur makes reference to his first feature, Bottle Rocket, which he wrote with frequent-collaborater, actor Owen Wilson in 1996, kickstarting his filmmaking career.

The upcoming film in production that Anderson referred to, reportedly titled The Phoenician Scheme, boasts an unsurprising ensemble cast including Benicio Del Toro, Michael Cera, and Bill Murray, with Roman Coppola as a co-writer.

He has reportedly recieved 1.5 million euros in funding from Germany for production of the film.

‘Asteroid City’ movie review: Step into Wes Anderson’s latest hall of mirrors for an excursion into a beautiful mind  

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.