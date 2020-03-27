Watch the first Sanskrit animation film 'Punyakoti' at home

Punyakoti, based on a Kannada folk tale about a cow and a hungry tiger, will be streamed between April 10 and 14. Directed by Ravishankar Venkateshwaran with music by Ilaiyaraaja, Punyakoti is said to be the first Sanskrit animation film.

The crowd-funded movie with English subtitles teaches the value of conserving nature and was first screened in October 2019. The 85-minute film won three awards at Animation Xpress’ ANN Awards. Although, a start-up, Teriflix, had agreed to screen the film in April, the lock-down has made it difficult to do so.

“The team is sharing passwords to stream the movie between April 10 and 14,” says Ravishankar, an ex-employee of Infosys. He also adds that one has to pay and register through the link (https://imho.in/AyBvav). “You will receive an email with the password on April 10, 2020 and the URL to watch Punyakoti. The password will be valid till April 14, 2020.”