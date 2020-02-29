Watch | Ryan Reynolds gives a Leap Day ‘21-year-old’ her first legal alcoholic drink

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds recently gave ‘leap year’ baby Arlene Manko a huge surprise: her first ever alcoholic legal drink!

But here’s the twist: Arlene is 84 years old. But since her birthday falls on February 29, which occurs only once every four years, technically, she has only just turned 21.

In a hilarious video that the Deadpool actor shared on Instagram, Arlene even remarks that she got married at 5 years of age and had kids when she was 10. She added, “I had seven kids in 10 years, do you think sometimes I didn't want to drink?”

The octagenarian then proceeds to ‘legally’ have her first alcoholic sip, that was given to her by Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin company.

Reynolds posted the video on his Instagram with the caption, “Arlene Manko was born in 1936. But tomorrow, she'll turn 21 years old. #HappyLeapDay” with Arlene saying that she’s finally ready for it!

The actor’s last film was 6 Underground, and he’s presently working on two comedy outings Free Guy and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.