Watch | In conversation with ‘Shang-Chi’ director Destin Daniel Cretton

In an interview with The Hindu, Destin Daniel Cretton speaks about his experience working on this movie.

Shang-Chi marks Marvel Studios' first project with an Asian lead, starring Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as a martial arts superhero.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), the movie follows the titular character Shang-Chi who is drawn into the clandestine Ten Rings organisation, and is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind.

The film also stars Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong and Michelle Yeoh.

Hong Kong star Tony Leung is playing Wenwu, Shang-Chi’s father and the main villain in the movie.

The movie is director by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for directing movies such as “Just Mercy” and “Short Term 12”, has directed the film from a screenplay he wrote with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham.

