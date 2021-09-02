Watch | In conversation with Evan Spiliotopoulos, director of ‘The Unholy’

An interview with Evan Spiliotopoulos whose film ‘The Unholy’ is all set to have its Indian television premiere in October.

Evan Spiliotopoulos has been the screenwriter for several projects including Hercules, The Huntsman: Winter’s War and Beauty and the Beast. He has now turned director with horror-thriller The Unholy. The film is all set to have its Indian television premiere in October.

The story is about a disgraced journalist who discovers a series of seemingly divine miracles in a small New England town and uses them to resurrect his career. But the “miracles” may have a much darker source.

In an interview with The Hindu Weekend, he spoke about how the pandemic has forced audiences to look at the horror genre as pure escapism, and listed some of favourite horror movies which includes an Indian one as well.