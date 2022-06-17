Watch | Exclusive: RJ Balaji reflects on his latest release ‘Veetla Vishesham’

The Hindu Bureau June 17, 2022 13:52 IST

RJ Balaji talks about his role in ‘Veetla Vishesham’, the Tamil remake of the Bollywood hit ‘Badhaai Ho’, how he has evolved from being an RJ to an actor playing supporting roles and now to bigger roles, and more

RJ Balaji talks about his role in ‘Veetla Vishesham’, the Tamil remake of the Bollywood hit ‘Badhaai Ho’, how he has evolved from being an RJ to an actor playing supporting roles and now to bigger roles, and more

RJ Balaji settles down for a chat at The Hindu office premises in Chennai, to discuss the Tamil remake of 2018 Hindi hit Badhaai Ho. He talks about his role in the film, adapting it for Tamil audiences and why he believes this will be a family entertainer for all ages. Read the full interview here. Read the review here.



Our code of editorial values