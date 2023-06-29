Watch | Actor Rukmini Vasanth: ‘Saptha Sagaradaache Ello’ is a film crafted with love

June 29, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

Actor Rukmini Vasanth awaits her biggest film of her budding career. She will soon be seen in the Kannada romantic drama Saptha Sagaradaache Ello (SSE), starring Rakshit Shetty, Chaithra J Achar and directed by Hemanth Rao.

It’s a two part-film, with the first instalment set to release on September 1 and the second part scheduled to hit the screens on October 20.

Even as she hopes for the success of ‘SSE’, the Bengaluru girl is busy working on a slew of projects. It’s remarkable that for an actor who is just one-film old, she has bagged big projects, which includes Bhairathi Ranagal with Shivarajkumar, Baanadariyalli with Ganesh, and an untitled Tamil film with Vijay Sethupathi.

In this interaction with Vivek M V of The Hindu, she opens up on training to be a actor, auditioning for marquee films, and getting into the shoes of different characters.

