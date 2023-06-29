HamberMenu
Watch | Actor Rukmini Vasanth: ‘Saptha Sagaradaache Ello’ is a film crafted with love

A video interview with Kannada actor Rukmini Vasanth, who will soon be seen in a romantic drama alongside Rakshit Shetty

June 29, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Rukmini Vasanth awaits her biggest film of her budding career. She will soon be seen in the Kannada romantic drama Saptha Sagaradaache Ello (SSE), starring Rakshit Shetty, Chaithra J Achar and directed by Hemanth Rao.

It’s a two part-film, with the first instalment set to release on September 1 and the second part scheduled to hit the screens on October 20.

Even as she hopes for the success of ‘SSE’, the Bengaluru girl is busy working on a slew of projects. It’s remarkable that for an actor who is just one-film old, she has bagged big projects, which includes Bhairathi Ranagal with Shivarajkumar, Baanadariyalli with Ganesh, and an untitled Tamil film with Vijay Sethupathi.

In this interaction with Vivek M V of The Hindu, she opens up on training to be a actor, auditioning for marquee films, and getting into the shoes of different characters.

Reporting: Vivek MV

Video: Ravichandran N, Nalme Nachiyar

Production: Ravichandran N

