Movies

Watch | Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma on working in Netflix's Ludo

Abhishek Bachchan talks about the freedom that comes with streaming platforms, and why he won’t let COVID-19 steal his milestone year.

Related Articles

Janani Iyer works along with her ‘Thegidi’ co-star Ashok Selvan in her upcoming film ‘Vezham’

Amber Heard responds to calls for her removal from ‘Aquaman 2’

Mani Ratnam’s 'Anjali' and its continuing connection with a gated community in Chennai

Agam Darshi: Adding to the diversity

‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ movie review: Manoj Bajpayee shines in this comedy

‘Scam 1992’ star Pratik Gandhi’s next is feature film ‘Ravan Leela’

‘Dash & Lily’ review: Netflix’s Christmas romcom is a classy holiday treat

Netflix’s ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’: Reality series promises ultimate guilty pleasure

Marvel’s ‘WandaVision’ on Disney+ delayed until January

Jane Austen anthology series in the works at The CW

‘Friends’ reunion expected to film in March, says Matthew Perry

New on Netflix this week: ‘Mismatched’, ‘The Crown’ Season 4, and more

‘I enjoy the liberties of OTT’: Abhishek Bachchan talks about 'Ludo' and the freedom that comes with streaming platforms

‘Chhalaang’ movie review: Rajkummar Rao-starrer is a breezy entertainer

Urvashi: ‘Importance given to women by the society reflects in our films’

Actor Asif Basra found dead in Dharamshala

“I do not want to do things because they pay me well," says Danesh Razvi

‘Ludo’ movie review: Largely entertaining, with an in-form Anurag Basu

Rupert Grint joins Instagram, reveals his baby’s name in first post

Dwayne Johnson developing ‘The Scorpion King’ reboot

Printable version | Nov 14, 2020 12:31:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/watch-abhishek-bachchan-and-inayat-verma-on-working-in-netflixs-ludo/article33100115.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY