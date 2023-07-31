HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vishwak Sen’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari’; first glimpse out

Featuring Neha Sshetty as the female lead, the film also stars Anjali, Nasser, Sai Kumar, and Goparaju Ramana among others

July 31, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Gangs of Godavari’

Poster of ‘Gangs of Godavari’ | Photo Credit: Twitter/@VishwakSenActor

Gangs of Godavari is the name of Telugu actor Vishwak Sen’s next, the makers announced on Monday with a first glimpse.

ALSO READ
Dulquer Salmaan teams up with Rana Daggubati for ‘Kaantha’

The glimpse video of the film, which is directed by Krishna Chaitanya, introduces us to the lead characters who hail from the Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. “We only drag words. But if we are messed with, we will drag and cut your nerves out with a smile.”

We then see montages from this rustic film that also features female lead Neha Sshetty along with Anjali, Nasser, Sai Kumar, Goparaju Ramana, and others.

ALSO READ
Sanjay Dutt boards Ram Pothineni-Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Double iSmart’

With music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Gangs of Godavari has editing by Navin Nooli. The film is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under their banner Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.