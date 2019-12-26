Vikram’s next with Ajay Gnanamuthu titled ‘Cobra’

Anticipation over Ajay Gnanamuthu’s next film has been high since it was announced that the Imaikka Nodigal filmmaker was joining hands with actor Vikram. Now, the film’s title has been revealed. Christened Cobra, besides Vikram, the film’s cast includes director KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan.

Gnanamuthu reportedly thought the title was apt considering the film is a trilingual, and will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages by April 2020. Produced by Seven Screen Studio, the film’s musical score is by AR Rahman. There is speculation that Vikram will be sporting as many as two dozen different looks in the film. However, the production team is expected to reveal one of the many looks by January.

Meanwhile, Vikram is set to start filming in Thailand for Mani Ratnam’s most-expensive film ever, Ponniyin Selvan. The period film, which is set to be released in two parts, requires a long shoot schedule of its ensemble cast, which includes names like Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi and Karthi among others.