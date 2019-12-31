Movies

Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 64’ now titled ‘Master’

First look of Vijay’s ‘Master’

First look of Vijay’s ‘Master’  

The first look of the Lokesh Kanagaraj film was revealed on December 31, and is expected to be a summer 2020 release

Vijay’s next film with Lokesh Kanagaraj has been titled Master. In a rare tweet, the actor himself shared the first look and title of the film from his Twitter handle.

 

Surprisingly, the makers have opted for an English title. Vijay’s recent films such as Bigil, Theri, Bairavaa, Puli and so on have all had Tamil titles.

The cast and crew kick-started the project with a formal pooja earlier this year in October.

The star cast consists of big names such as Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, web series artiste Brigada and Gouri G Kishan of 96 fame in key roles. Kaithi’s Arjun Das also replaced Malayalam star Antony Varghese of Angamaly Diaries in the project. Tipped to be an action-drama, reports suggest that the movie is likely to hit screens in summer 2020.

Produced by XB Film Creators, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, who is collaborating with Vijay after Kaththi and the cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan.

