Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 65’ titled ‘Beast’

Vijay’s forthcoming film with Kolamavu Kokila director Nelson Dhilipkumar has been titled Beast, the filmmaker announced on Twitter. On the eve of the actor’s birthday, the makers released its first look poster; it features a stylish Vijay holding a rifle.

Being produced by Sun Pictures, has music by Anirudh Ravichander who is collaborating with Vijay yet again after their recent Master. Reported to be an action-thriller, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, Shine Chacko and VTV Ganesh in important roles. It must be noted that Beast was formally launched earlier this year and the makers have already wrapped a key portion for the film.

Meanwhile, Vijay was last seen in Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film hit the screens earlier this year and opened to favourable reviews from critics and audiences alike. On the work front, Vijay will be teaming up with Telugu director Vamsi Paidipally for his upcoming yet-untitled project, to be produced by Dil Raju. An official statement is expected of the same.


