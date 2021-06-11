Vijay’s ‘Master’ tops IMDb list of most popular Indian films in 2021

Other titles on the list include Mohanlal’s ‘Drishyam 2,’ web series ‘TVF’s Aspirants’ and Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakeel Saab’

Global online database IMDb (www.imdb.com) today unveiled data on the most popular Indian films and web series of 2021 so far, with Tamil film Master, starring Vijay, topping the list.

The action-thriller had a theatrical release on the occasion of Pongal in January 2021, before finding a streaming platform in Amazon Prime later. Other popular films on the list include Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2, Dhanush’s Karnan and Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab.

Three web series are also in the list: Aspirants, November Story and Maharani.

Rather than base its rankings on box office, small statistical samplings or reviews from professional critics, the Internet Movie Database determines its list based on IMDbPro data on the page views of IMDb users in India, according to a press release from the website.

Here the most popular Indian movies and shows of 2021 so far:

1. Master (streaming on Prime Video)

An alcoholic professor is sent to a juvenile school, where he clashes with a gangster who uses the school children for criminal activities

2. Aspirants (streaming on TVF)

It is the story of the journey of three UPSC (public service competitive exams in India) aspirants and their friendship against all odds.

3. The White Tiger (streaming on Netflix)

An ambitious Indian driver uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and rise to the top. An epic journey based on the New York Times bestseller

4. Drishyam 2 (streaming on Prime Video)

A gripping tale of an investigation and a family which is threatened by it. Will Georgekutty be able to protect his family this time?

5. November Story (streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar)

A celebrated crime novelist suffering from Alzheimer’s is found at a murder scene with no memory of what happened. Now, it is up to his daughter to save him.

6. Karnan (streaming on Prime Video)

Karnan, a fearless village youth, must fight for the rights of the conservative people of his village, due to the torture given by a police officer.

7. Vakeel Saab (streaming on Prime Video)

Three girls find themselves accused of attempt to murder after escaping molestation. Their only hope is an alcoholic lawyer who agrees to take up the case.

8. Maharani (streaming on Sony Liv)

A political drama set in Bihar of the 1990s.

9. Krack (streaming on Aha)

Krack is an action film which follows Veera Shankar, a hot headed police sergeant, who forms a vicious rivalry with notorious crime figure, Katari Krishna.

10. The Great Indian Kitchen (streaming on Prime Video)

After marriage, a woman struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be. The story follows her journey, as she changes herself and, even more so, changes the household.

According to the official release, these 10 movies and web series released theatrically and/or online in India between January 1 and June 3, 2021 generated the most IMDb page views in India within a four-week post release window, based on IMDbPro data.

All of the titles have an IMDb user rating of 7 or higher and are available to stream online, based on data from June 7, 2021.

The release also added that the the IMDb audience in India has demonstrated interest in a diverse set of films this year, and titles in a variety of languages have been embraced, including Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu.