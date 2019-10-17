Vijay Sethupathi in a cameo in ‘Oh My Kadavule’

Vijay Sethupathi is a much-in-demand actor now. The star, who was recently in the news for being part of Vijay’s next with Lokesh Kanagaraj, will be making a cameo appearance in the upcoming Oh My Kadavule, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

“It’s an important role that changes the course of the film, and he (Vijay Sethupathi) was sweet enough to do it,” says Ashwath, “He will be seen for about 25 minutes in this big cameo. We have finished shooting the portions.” The sequences will also see the Soodhu Kavvum combination of Vijay Sethupathi, Ashok Selvan and Ramesh Thilak back on the big screen.

Oh My Kadavule, starring Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in the lead, is a romantic comedy that is tentatively slated for release in November. Its first look, which released recently, drew the attention of former WWE wrestler Kurt Angle, for featuring the lead pair in a move made popular by the wrestler.