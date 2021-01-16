Vijay Sethupathi apologises for using a sword to cut his birthday cake

The ‘Master’ star had celebrated his birthday on the sets of his upcoming film with director Ponram

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has apologised for the viral picture of him cutting his birthday cake with a sword, that was circulated widely on social media earlier this week.

The Master star had celebrated his birthday on the sets of his upcoming film with director Ponram.

Vijay Sethupathi on his birthday

“I thank all the film personalities and fans who wished me on my birthday. Three days ago, a photo taken during my birthday has emerged to be controversial. In the picture, I used a sword to cut my cake. It was only because I’m acting in director Ponram's film, in which the sword plays an important role. Since I celebrated my birthday with the team, I used the sword to cut my cake. Everyone has pointed out to me that this could set a bad example to others and I promise to be careful henceforth. If I hurt anyone with my actions, I apologise and regret it deeply,” read the actor’s statement.

Previously, the Chennai police has arrested those who used swords to cut birthday cakes.

On the film front, Sethupathi is earning a lot of praise for his role in Master, which is emerging to be a blockbuster. The actor also is in talks to enter Bollywood soon, and reports of him acting with Katrina Kaif are doing the rounds as well.