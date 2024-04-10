GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijay Deverakonda’s team files complaint against those “trolling” his film ‘Family Star’

Directed by Parasuram Petla, the Telugu film, also starring Mrunal Thakur, was panned by critics and a majority of the audience after its release on April 5

April 10, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vijay Deverakonda in ‘Family Star’.

Vijay Deverakonda in ‘Family Star’. | Photo Credit: Dil Raju/YouTube

The team of actor Vijaya Deverakonda has filed a complaint against those “trolling” his latest release Family Star and posting “negative comments” about the movie on social media. Also starring Mrunal Thakur, and directed by Parasuram Petla, the Telugu film released on April 5.

‘Family Star’ movie review: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur cannot salvage this incoherent muddle

The complaint has been filed by Deverakonda’s personal manager Anurag Parvataneni and his fans association president Nishant Kumar. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

““Some people and social media groups have been trying hard to prevent ‘Family Star’ from becoming a success and to prevent Vijay Devarakonda from attaining more fame. There were negative posts about the movie were made even before its release. The actor’s personal manager, Anurag Parvataneni, and Vijay’s fans association president Nishant Kumar have filed a complaint based on some social media screenshots,” the production house Sri Venkateswara Creations said in a statement.

ALSO READ:Vijay Deverakonda on ‘Family Star’: We have gone all out to give people an entertainer

The makers of the film say such posts on social media will affect the film’s box office collections. ““They are affecting the collections of the movie. The police have promised to investigate the case and arrest the accused, who have been carrying out negative social media campaigns on Vijay’s films purely out of hatred,” said the statement.

The film revolves around a middle-class man (Vijay) and how his life goes through a sea change with the arrival of a tenant. Family Star was slammed by critics, and a majority of the audience also panned the movie.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.