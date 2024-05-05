Vijay Deverakonda to star in Ravi Kiran Kola's next

May 05, 2024 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

After Family Star, actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to team up with producer Dil Raju for a new project.

On Saturday, director Ravi Kiran Kola took to his X handle and dropped a picture featuring himself, Vijay Deverakonda and Dil Raju to announce the new project

It's time for our Vicious Dynamite to be lit. It's time now, to make our vision a reality. @TheDevarakonda 🔥🤗. Let's wreck havoc, you and I. @SVC_official#DilRaju garu #Sirish garu 🤗🤗.#SVC59



Together we WILL deliver a promising film. See you on 9th. Until next time. pic.twitter.com/rmNnj4aY3r — Ravi Kiran Kola (@storytellerkola) May 4, 2024

The yet-to-be-titled film will mark the first collaboration between Vijay and Ravi Kiran Kola. Other details regarding the title, cast and crew remain unknown at the moment.

Meanwhile, Vijay was last seen in Family Star. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Mrunal Thakur.

The film revolves around Govardhan (played by Vijay), a middle-class man devoted to his family's happiness. Produced by Dil Raju, the film was released in theatres on April 5, 2024.