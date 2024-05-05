GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vijay Deverakonda to star in Ravi Kiran Kola's next

The project will have Vijay re-teaming with his ‘Family Star’ producer Dil Raju

May 05, 2024 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

ANI
Ravi Kiran Kola, Vijay Deverakonda and Dil Raju

Ravi Kiran Kola, Vijay Deverakonda and Dil Raju | Photo Credit: @storytellerkola/X

After Family Star, actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to team up with producer Dil Raju for a new project.

On Saturday, director Ravi Kiran Kola took to his X handle and dropped a picture featuring himself, Vijay Deverakonda and Dil Raju to announce the new project

The yet-to-be-titled film will mark the first collaboration between Vijay and Ravi Kiran Kola. Other details regarding the title, cast and crew remain unknown at the moment.

Meanwhile, Vijay was last seen in Family Star. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Mrunal Thakur.

Vijay Deverakonda on ‘Family Star’: We have gone all out to give people an entertainer

The film revolves around Govardhan (played by Vijay), a middle-class man devoted to his family's happiness. Produced by Dil Raju, the film was released in theatres on April 5, 2024.

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.