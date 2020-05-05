Vijay Antony takes pay cut in salary to compensate producers’ losses

With the suspension on film shoots remaining in place amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Tamil film producers are fretting the losses they are set to incur, which, given the circumstances, means that films under production are likely to be delayed by a further three to six months after work is allowed to resume.

As three of his films are facing this scenario, music composer-turned-actor Vijay Antony has voluntarily offered to reduce his pay by 25%, estimated to be in the range of Rs 1 crore. Antony’s films, Thamezharasan produced by FEFSI Shiva, Agni Siragugal for Amma Creations’ T Siva and Khaki for Infiniti Film Ventures.

“It is very kind of Vijay Antony to accept salary reduction considering the situation we arein due to the lockdown for over 50 days. We request that all actors and technicians should also come forward and accept reduced salaries so that the overall cost of all the current film producers reduces to tide over the crisis all of us are facing currently,” says T Siva, in a statement issued on behalf of Antony, adding that the actor has set “an example for being a good producer’s actor”.