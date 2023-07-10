HamberMenu
Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri film gets a new release date

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the currently untitled project also stars Ammy Virk

July 10, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

PTI
Vicky Kaushal, Triptti Dimri

Vicky Kaushal, Triptti Dimri | Photo Credit: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri

Dharma Productions has set February 23, 2024 as the release date of the film starring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the currently untitled project also stars Ammy Virk. It was previously scheduled to hit the screens on August 25, 2023.

Dharma Productions announced the release date of the movie on its official Twitter page Sunday night.

According to the post, Amazon Prime is presenting the upcoming Hindi film in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. It reportedly also stars Neha Dhupia.

While the makers are yet to officially reveal the title of the movie, Dhupia used the hashtag #MereMehboobMereSanam to tease the name in a photo from the film's wrap party last week. Details about the movie's plot are also currently under wraps.

It marks the second collaboration for Kaushal and Tiwari, who previously worked together on the latter's directorial debut Love per Square Foot (2018).

