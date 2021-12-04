Veteran Kannada film actor S Shivaram dies at 83

Shivaram, popularly known as Shivaramanna, had been a versatile actor who played various roles in over 60 movies, besides directing and producing films

Veteran Kannada actor S Shivaram, whose stint in the film industry spans more than six decades, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday.

He was 83.

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, his son S Lakshmish said, “My father Shivaram is no more with us. Doctors at Prashant Hospital had done their best to help him recover but unfortunately destiny had its plan. We have to accept it.”

Born on January 28, 1938 in a Tamil Brahmin family, Shivaram, popularly known as Shivaramanna, had been a versatile actor who played various roles ranging from hero to supporting character in over 60 movies, besides directing and producing films.

He started his acting stint with ‘Beratha Jeeva’ in 1965 but made a mark with the movie ‘Dudde Doddappa’ and ‘Lagna Patrike’.

He was admired for his roles in ‘Naagarahavu’, ‘Nanobba Kalla’, ‘Yajamana’, ‘Apthamitra’ and ‘Hombisilu’.

The veteran filmmaker launched Rashi Brothers by teaming up with his sibling S Ramanathan and gave some hit movies such as ‘Gejje Pooje’ and ‘Upasane’.

Shivaram was active in the field and recently did the movie ‘Snehitha’.

Mourning his death, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the news that the veteran actor of Kannada cinema is no more. He was also a director and producer. He had also acted in several television serials.” Yediyurappa said the state has lost a senior artiste in Shivaram’s death.

Recalling his several meetings with Shivaram, Yediyurappa prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Many Karnataka ministers, former ministers and people from the Kannada film industry mourned his death.