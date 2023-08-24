HamberMenu
Veteran actor Seema Deo dies at 81

Seema Deo, who passed away due to age-related ailments, is best known for her roles in ‘Anand’ and ‘Kora Kagaz’

August 24, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

PTI
Seema Deo with husband and actor Ramesh Deo

Seema Deo with husband and actor Ramesh Deo | Photo Credit: Film History Pics/Twitter

Veteran actor Seema Deo, remembered for her roles in Anand and Kora Kagaz, died in Mumbai on Thursday morning due to age-related ailments, her filmmaker son Abhinay Deo said. She was 81. The actor, who acted in over 80 Hindi and Marathi films, passed away at her Bandra home. She had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease for over three years.

"She passed away at 8.30-9 am at her residence in Bandra due to old age. She had been withdrawn completely, and eventually it is just old age. Alzheimer's is such a thing that you stop figuring out how to function. She had dementia leading up to Alzheimer's and she was suffering from it for over three years.

"There’s no specific reason (for her death). Due to Alzheimer's and dementia, the person forgets how to walk. The muscle memory starts coming down and one by one, the organs start shutting down,” Abhinay Deo told PTI.

The last rites will be performed at 5 pm at Shivaji Park. Her husband, Ramesh Deo, also a veteran of Hindi and Marathi cinema, died in 2022 at the age of 93.

She is survived by two sons – actor Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo. While Ajinkya Deo has featured in films such as Sansaar, Indrajeet and Aan: Men at Work, Abhinay Deo is a director known for Delhi Belly and Force.

