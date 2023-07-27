HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Varun Tej - Karuna Kumar film titled ‘Matka’

The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi

July 27, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Matka’

First look of ‘Matka’ | Photo Credit: @IAmVarunTej/Twitter

We had previously reported that Varun Tej is teaming up with director Karuna Kumar of Palasa 1978 fame for a film that’s tentatively titled VT14. It’s now known that the film is titled Matka.

The film also went on floors in Hyderabad today and its first look is also out.

Produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala under the Vyra Entertainments banner, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi. The rest of the cast details are expected to be announced soon.

With music by GV Prakash, Priya Seth is handling the film’s cinematography while Karthika Srinivas R is in charge of editing. Apart from Telugu, Matka will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.