‘Uncut Gems’, ‘Sex Education’, ‘Bojack Horseman’: 25 best Netflix titles coming this January 2020

You haven’t even gotten over Joe’s cold-blooded stalker ways in the second season of You, and a shirtless Henry Cavill in The Witcher is still on your waitlist, but already a new year and new month is upon us — bringing along with it a variety of movies, documentaries and television shows, new and old, global and local — all set to keep you glued to the streaming platform. From Adam Sandler’s star turn in Uncut Gems and the final six episodes of arguably the best animation show Netflix has given us with Bojack Horseman, to the return of smash-hit British teen drama Sex Education and documentary Night on Earth from the award-winning makers of Blue Planet, there is something for everyone.

There’s even a surprise for fans of Karan Johar in store, as he’s all set to debut his new dating show! Read on.

Here is a hand-picked selection of 25 best titles that will be added to Netflix over the course of January 2020:

1) Ghost Stories

From the directors of Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories come four new short films taking a twisted turn into the spine-chilling realm of horror.

2) Spinning Out

After choking during an important performance, a competitive skater dealing with family issues and her own inner demons struggles to revive her career.

3) The Ghost Bride

In 1890s Malacca, a young woman finds herself in the afterlife and becomes mired in a murder mystery connected to the deceased son of a wealthy family.

4) Messiah

Messiah | Photo Credit: Ursula Coyote/Netflix

Created by Michael Petroni (The Book Thief), directed by James McTeigue (V for Vendetta) and Kate Woods (Rectify), and executive produced by Petroni, McTeigue, Andrew Deane (The Double), Mark Burnett and Roma Downey (The Bible Series, Ben Hur), the Netflix original series Messiah is a provocative and suspenseful thriller that explores the power of influence and belief in the social media age.

5) The Circle

Welcome to the ultimate popularity contest. To win the cash prize, would you be yourself, a better version of yourself — or someone else altogether?

6) Sex, Explained: Limited Series

Attraction. Fantasies. Fertility. Discover the ins and outs of sex in this fun and informative series, narrated by singer-actress Janelle Monáe.

7) Bojack Horseman: Season 6

BoJack inches his way toward redemption as a stint in rehab forces him to confront his mistakes and start making amends.

8) Todas las pecas del mundo

In Mexico City, a 13-year-old falls for the most beautiful girl in school. With some help from his friends, he will try everything in order to win her heart.

9) Uncut Gems

With his debts mounting and angry collectors closing in, a fast-talking New York City jeweler risks everything in hopes of staying afloat and alive

10) Cheer

The stakes on the mat are high, but for these athletes, the only thing more brutal than their workouts and more exceptional than their performances are the stories of adversity and triumph behind the team members themselves.

11) Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina | Photo Credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft.

12) AJ and the Queen

RuPaul stars in this outrageous series as a down-on-her-luck drag queen traveling across America in a van with a tough-talking 10-year-old stowaway.

13) Giri / Haji

Family duty sends a lawman to London to look for his mob-assassin brother as a yakuza war threatens to engulf Tokyo. Trust is even tougher to find.

14) Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4

Season 4 of the music series follows hip-hop in the U.S., showcasing the stories and sounds that shaped its history and culture.

15) Sex Education: Season 2

In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve.

16) Wer kann, der kann!

“Nailed It!” takes its cakes to Germany, where amateurs try to re-create fantastic sweets. Model Angelina Kirsch hosts alongside chef Bernd Siefert.

17) Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace

Grace Waters, a longtime pillar of her Virginia community, stays composed when her ex weds his mistress and her son moves away.

18) Family Reunion: Part 2

This sitcom about a Seattle family who must readjust to simple living in Georgia returns for its second season.

19) Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 6)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine | Photo Credit: NBC

A favourite returns: Andy Samberg‘s Jake Peralta and the rest of the gang from Brooklyn’s fictional 99th Precinct are back to much cheer from loyal fans.

20) The Ranch: The Final Season

This comedy series set on a ranch and starring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott returns for its final season.

21) Titans: Season 2

Things have changed. Robin and the Titans aren’t the same group of outcasts they used to be, and neither are their enemies.

22) Vir Das: For India

Vir Das For India

Vir Das takes his audience on a celebratory journey through the history of India, from its people and traditions to modern culture and famous films.

23) I AM A KILLER: Season 2

Season 2 of the documentary series features death row inmates convicted of capital murder giving a firsthand account of their crimes.

24) Next In Fashion

Next In Fashion is a high-stakes competition series featuring some of the world’s best and quietly innovative designers who compete for a chance to become the next big name in fashion.

25) Night on Earth

From the award-winning producers of Planet Earth II, Life and Blue Planet, this stunning natural history series reveals the wonders of the nocturnal world.

Coming soon

1) What the Love! with Karan Johar

Multi-hyphenate celebrity Karan Johar guides perennially lonely singletons through physical and emotional makeovers to set them up for dating success.

2) Dracula

From the makers of Sherlock, Claes Bang stars as Dracula in this series inspired by Bram Stoker’s classic novel.