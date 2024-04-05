GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

‘Turtles All The Way Down’ trailer promises a heartfelt adaptation of John Green’s novel

Directed by Hannah Marks of ‘Don’t Make Me Go’ fame, the film is set to premiere on May 2 on Max

April 05, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Isabela Merced in a still from ‘Turtles All The Way Down’

Isabela Merced in a still from ‘Turtles All The Way Down’ | Photo Credit: Max

The trailer of Turtles All The Way Down, the upcoming film adaptation of author John Green’s 2017 novel of the same name, was unveiled by Max on Thursday. Directed by Hannah Marks of Don’t Make Me Go fame, the film is set to premiere on May 2 on Max.

The intense trailer shows glimpses of the story of 16-year-old Aza Holmes (Isabela Merced), who suffers from severe anxiety and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. But when her best friend Daisy Ramirez (Cree) sets her on a date with her childhood crush Davis (Felix Mallard), Aza is forced to confront her fears as a future of love and happiness shows itself.

‘Love Lies Bleeding’ movie review: Kristen Stewart shines in Rose Glass’ sophomore sapphic nightmare

Adapted to screen by the This Is Us duo of Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, Turtles All The Way Down also stars Maliq Johnson, Poorna Jagannathan, Judy Reyes and J. Smith-Cameron in pivotal roles.

Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner produced the film. Berger and Aptaker also served as executive producers alongside Richard Brener, Nikki Ramey and Paulina Sussman for New Line Cinema and Laura Quicksilver, Bart Lipton, Green and Rosianna Halse Rojas.

‘Legally Blonde’ spin-off series in the works at Prime Video

Notably, this is the fifth film adaptation of Green’s novels after 2014’s The Fault in Our Stars, 2015’s Paper Towns, 2019’s Let It Snow, and 2020’s Dil Bechara (a Hindi adaptation of ‘The Fault in Our Stars’).

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.