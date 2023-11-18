Trisha on Mansoor Ali Khan: ‘I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him’

November 18, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST

Actor Trisha has released a strong statement on social media against her Leo co-star Mansoor Ali Khan.

In a recent interview, Mansoor Ali Khan, who played an important cameo in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s blockbuster, made derogatory remarks about not getting the chance to share screen space with Trisha in the movie.

Reacting to the footage, that is now all over X (formerly Twitter), Trisha wrote, “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

In Leo, Trisha starred as Sathya opposite Vijay’s character of Parthi/ Leo, that capped off an eventful 2023 for her, after leading roles in The Road and Ponniyin Selvan: II.

The actor will next be seen in Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal’s Ram, Mani Ratnam’s Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, as well as Magizh Thirumeni and Ajith’s Vidaa Muyarchi, among other films in her pipeline.