GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Transformers One’ trailer: Paramount launches new trailer from space with Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and more

After an hour-long ascent to over 125,000 feet above Earth, the iconic Hasbro franchise debuted its first trailer

April 19, 2024 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Transformers One’

A still from ‘Transformers One’

Paramount Pictures and Hasbro are giving Transformers fans something to look forward to as they announce a new release date for the highly anticipated animated Transformers One. Originally slated for September 13, 2024, the movie will now hit theaters on September 20, 2024. This strategic move allows the film to maximize its impact on Imax screens and create some space between itself and Sony’s Beetlejuice sequel.

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ movie review: This prequel/sequel is fun and sweet CGI candy

Paramount unveiled the official trailer for Transformers One from space. The trailer launch commenced with a livestreamed countdown at 6 AM PT, showing the journey of a craft into the cosmos. After an hour-long ascent, the craft reached a breathtaking altitude of 125,000 feet above Earth, revealing the trailer accompanied by a special introduction from voice stars Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry.

The stellar voice cast of Transformers One includes A-listers such as Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm. The movie looks to delve into the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, exploring their once unbreakable bond and the events that led to their epic clash on Cybertron.

Directed by Josh Cooley, known for his work on Toy Story 4, and written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, theater owners at CinemaCon 2024 were treated to an exclusive sneak peek of the trailer along with the first scene of the movie in 3D.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.