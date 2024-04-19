‘Transformers One’ trailer: Paramount launches new trailer from space with Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and more

April 19, 2024 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

Paramount Pictures and Hasbro are giving Transformers fans something to look forward to as they announce a new release date for the highly anticipated animated Transformers One. Originally slated for September 13, 2024, the movie will now hit theaters on September 20, 2024. This strategic move allows the film to maximize its impact on Imax screens and create some space between itself and Sony’s Beetlejuice sequel.

Paramount unveiled the official trailer for Transformers One from space. The trailer launch commenced with a livestreamed countdown at 6 AM PT, showing the journey of a craft into the cosmos. After an hour-long ascent, the craft reached a breathtaking altitude of 125,000 feet above Earth, revealing the trailer accompanied by a special introduction from voice stars Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry.

The stellar voice cast of Transformers One includes A-listers such as Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm. The movie looks to delve into the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, exploring their once unbreakable bond and the events that led to their epic clash on Cybertron.

Directed by Josh Cooley, known for his work on Toy Story 4, and written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, theater owners at CinemaCon 2024 were treated to an exclusive sneak peek of the trailer along with the first scene of the movie in 3D.