Tom Hiddleston’s ‘The Night Manager’ renewed for two more seasons

The actor will reprise his role as Jonathan Pine in the upcoming seasons

April 13, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tom Hiddleston in ‘The Night Manager’.

Tom Hiddleston in ‘The Night Manager’. | Photo Credit: Prime Video

BBC and Prime Video is bringing two more seasons of The Night Manager. Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as Jonathan Pine in the upcoming seasons.

‘Loki’ Season 2 review: A fun ride through space and time

The filming of the revival of the hit drama series will begin later this year. The characters are inspired from the bestselling novel of the same name by John le Carré.

The new season will begin with the journey of Jonathan Pine, eight years after the gripping finale of Season 1. George Banks-Davies, the BAFTA winner, will direct all six episodes of Season 2 while David Farr, the series creator, will write the new seasons. Stephen Garrett will be the producer and Hugh Laurie will don the role of the executive producer.

ALSO READ:Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson on going to ‘Loki school,’ and why fans love the God of Mischief

Hiddleston won the best actor award at the Golden Globes for his performance in The Night Manager. Released in 2016, the first season won three Golden Globes and two Emmy awards.

