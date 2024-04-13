Tom Hiddleston’s ‘The Night Manager’ renewed for two more seasons

April 13, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

BBC and Prime Video is bringing two more seasons of The Night Manager. Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as Jonathan Pine in the upcoming seasons.

The filming of the revival of the hit drama series will begin later this year. The characters are inspired from the bestselling novel of the same name by John le Carré.

The new season will begin with the journey of Jonathan Pine, eight years after the gripping finale of Season 1. George Banks-Davies, the BAFTA winner, will direct all six episodes of Season 2 while David Farr, the series creator, will write the new seasons. Stephen Garrett will be the producer and Hugh Laurie will don the role of the executive producer.

Hiddleston won the best actor award at the Golden Globes for his performance in The Night Manager. Released in 2016, the first season won three Golden Globes and two Emmy awards.