Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun 3’ in the works at Paramount

Top Gun 3, the third instalment in Tom Cruise’s well-adored aerial action franchise, is in development at Paramount.
According to a report in Deadline, Ehren Kruger, the co-writer of Top Gun: Maverick (2022), is penning a draft of the next sequel.
Top Gun 3 will reunite Cruise with Miles Teller and Glen Powell, the report stated. The younger actors featured as Cruise’s charges in Top Gun: Maverick. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and released 36 years after the first Top Gun, Maverick is the highest-grossing film of Cruise’s career.
Tom Cruise is currently filming Mission Impossible 8, also produced by Paramount. The Oscar-nominated actor recently signed a film deal with Warner Bros Discovery.
COMMents
SHARE