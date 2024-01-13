GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun 3’ in the works at Paramount

Ehren Kruger, the co-writer of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, is penning a draft of the third instalment

January 13, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tom Cruise in the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer

Tom Cruise in the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer

Top Gun 3, the third instalment in Tom Cruise’s well-adored aerial action franchise, is in development at Paramount.

ALSO READ
Tom Cruise and Warner Bros Discovery team up for films deal

According to a report in Deadline, Ehren Kruger, the co-writer of Top Gun: Maverick (2022), is penning a draft of the next sequel.

Top Gun 3 will reunite Cruise with Miles Teller and Glen Powell, the report stated. The younger actors featured as Cruise’s charges in Top Gun: Maverick. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and released 36 years after the first Top Gun, Maverick is the highest-grossing film of Cruise’s career.

ALSO READ
Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ release pushed to 2025 as actors strike drags on

Tom Cruise is currently filming Mission Impossible 8, also produced by Paramount. The Oscar-nominated actor recently signed a film deal with Warner Bros Discovery.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.