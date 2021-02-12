‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever’ movie review: Teen trilogy winds down in predictable fashion

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo once again hope to make audiences swoon for them in this final chapter of the beloved YA novel adaptation

How much you enjoy this third and final instalment of the movies adapted from Jenny Han’s popular YA romances, depends on your definition of a comfort watch. If you like watching gentle romance with mild crises, then To All the Boys: Always and Forever is just what the doctor ordered. Based on Han’s 2017 novel, Always and Forever, Lara Jean, finds Lara Jean (Lana Condor) in her senior year at high school, hoping to go Stanford where her boyfriend, Peter (Noah Centineo), has already got admission.

To All the Boys: Always And Forever Director: Michael Fimognari

Cast: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac, Trezzo Mahoro, Sarayu Blue, John Corbett

Story line: This time Lara Jean has to choose between universities rather than boys

Run time: 112 minutes

When she is rejected by Stanford, Lara Jean has to look at other options. She gets admission in Berkley which is an hour’s drive from Stanford and in New York, which is 3000 miles away. Should she choose Berkley for love or New York for herself? A family trip to Seoul and a school trip to New York are life-changing for Lara Jean as is her father, Dan’s (John Corbett) marriage to their neighbour Ms Rothschild (Sarayu Blue). There is prom too, with the dance and the dress.

Everyone from the earlier movies (2018’s To All the Boys I've Loved Before and 2020’s To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You), reprise their roles, including Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish as Lara Jean’s sisters, Kitty and Margot; Madeleine Arthur as Lara Jean’s best friend, Chris; Emilija Baranac as mean-turned-nice girl Gen; Trezzo Mahoro as Lucas, Lara Jean’s gay best friend (rom-com staple), and Ross Butler as Trevor, all-round good friend and Chris’s boyfriend.

One can placidly watch this movie with the secure knowledge that nothing truly dreadful is going to happen. And that is not a bad thing.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever is currently streaming on Netflix